Leonard’s Bakery reopens with special treat for customers

Related Coverage Popular bakery forced to shut down after gas leak



A popular bakery is back open following a gas leak that forced it to shut down for nearly two days.

Leonard’s Bakery opened at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to eager customers waiting to get their malasada fix.

“Everyone was so happy we were going to be open today,” said supervisor Lydnsey Neubecker. “We’re open for good now, no problems, nothing. We’re still up and running, going until 10 p.m. tonight, and we’ll be back at it tomorrow at 5:30.”

In a Facebook post the night before, the company wrote, “we are very sorry for having to close up shop for a day and a half but we will definitely be making it up to you all!”

To thank everyone for their patience, Leonard’s offered a 10-percent discount all day.

The gas leak was discovered late Monday afternoon, forcing the bakery to close until it was fixed.