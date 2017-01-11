Mayor hopes for fair separation agreement with police chief

For the first time since the Honolulu Police Commission announced the chief of police would be retiring, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is speaking out.

The mayor said he did not want to speculate on the agreement between the commission and Louis Kealoha, but hopes it is resolved soon.

“I hope they negotiate a fair separation agreement,” Caldwell said. “To me, it’s a little bit like Dan Grabauskas (former Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO). As you know, he had a separation. It was an agreed separation. The terms were negotiated by the HART board and they were then fully vetted and given to the public as to what those terms were, and I would surely hope, and I would expect, the community wants, when there’s an agreement reached, it be provided to the entire public.”

Kealoha’s five-year term isn’t up until 2019, but the police commission says he’s agreed to retire after receiving a letter from the feds letting him know that he’s the target of an investigation.

Sources say part of that agreement involves getting under $500,000, an amount close to the rest of his salary through that 2019 term.

The chief and the commission are expected to meet next Wednesday to finalize the agreement.

Some city council members previously told KHON2 they hoped to weigh in on the matter. However, Caldwell says because this is a separation, not a settlement, he doesn’t feel the council should get involved.

“I said it would be good to get this behind us and move forward,” he said, “selecting a new chief and moving forward with the day-to-day duties of the Honolulu Police Department, of keeping us the safest big city in the United States, one of the safest big cities.”