Public’s help sought after dog stolen from Keaau shelter

The Hawaii Island Humane Society needs your help after a dog was stolen from its Keaau shelter.

Officials say at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, two people took a Pointer mix dog from the shelter’s receiving kennels by cutting the lock.

Those kennels are open overnight, so people can drop off animals.

“They can lock the receiving cages once they put the animal in, which prior to the recent stealing of dogs, we didn’t have locks,” said shelter manager Greg Wong. “So we had those installed, and now people have been attempting to cut the locks off and take the dogs.

“There is definitely no reason to steal any dogs,” he added. “If they are your personal dogs and you’re trying to get them back, we would prefer you either calling our phone number or stop in and we can handle it that way as opposed to damaging our property.”

If you have any information, call the Keaau shelter at 966-5458.

The humane society says this is the third dog to be stolen recently. In the past two incidents, the dogs were returned.