QB guru Trent Dilfer wouldn’t be surprised to see Tagovailoa start at Alabama in ’17

Just two days after the conclusion to the 2016 season, there may already be a quarterback competition with the projected preseason top-ranked team in the nation in 2017.

Saint Louis graduate Tua Tagovailoa, who began classes at Alabama Wednesday, was given heavy praise from ESPN NFL analyst and Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer on the network’s national show Russillo and Kanell this week.

“The freshman that’s coming in there Tua Tagovailoa is an Aaron Rodgers type prospect.” Dilfer said.

The statement was in response to a question about the Crimson Tide’s true freshman starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Dilfer went on to express that he didin’t believe Hurts is a natural passer.

“There’s a very real chance that Tua will be the starting quarterback for some point next year at Alabama, and I know that’s a mind-blower to a lot of people.” Dilfer continued.

“What Tua will look like in practice next to Jalen hurts, and by the way Tua has the same type of physicality. He’s not as fast as Jalen but he’s a physical runner. He is a unique, when I say unique prospect a unique prospect. He throws the ball with the combination of the quickness and compact delivery, and his accuracy and his arm strength, his ability to change speeds, his eyes, his feet. I mean this kid is special with a capital “s”.

The two are expected to battle this spring for the quarterback position despite Hurts taking over the reigns during Alabama’s season opening win over USC, and earning SEC offensive player of the year honors. Making matters more intriguing is the addition of new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who recruited Tagovailoa heavily while head coach at USC in 2014 and 2015.

Dilfer is excited to see how head coach Nick Saban handles this unique situation.

“It’s gonna be very interesting at Alabama this spring because he’s an early enrollee, and next fall what happens at the quarterback position.”

Alabama’s “A-Day” spring game is scheduled for April 22nd.