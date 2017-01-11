Retailers eye vacant spaces as Longs confirms summer opening in Iwilei

We now know when some of the stores going into the former Kmart space in Iwilei will open.

We told you last summer that three tenants would be moving into the property on 500 Nimitz Highway. The building has been under construction for the past several months.

We’ve since learned that Longs Drugs will be opening in late June with a 16,757-square-foot space.

Ross Dress for Less and PetSmart are also moving in, but didn’t return our calls or emails with an exact date on when that would happen.

Real estate analyst Stephany Sofos tells us the biggest problem with retailers is finding space.

“Retail is always about renovating, reinvigorating, starting new stuff,” she said. “People go out, people come in. It’s always better for the consumer. It always helps us. It creates new opportunities for the consumer.”

We checked with the leasing contact to find out more about the vacant Sports Authority and Kmart locations in Waikele Center.

Chris Sullivan, vice president of American Assets Trust, said nothing is signed yet, so he couldn’t give us names, but noted there are numerous national retailers who want in.

“I use a term called the usual suspects in the industry. They all have an interest in the center,” he said.

The former Sports Authority space is 50,000 square feet and will likely be leased to a single tenant, while the former Kmart space is approximately 110,000 square feet.

“That space could go either way,” Sullivan said. “It could end up being one retailer who will take the entire space, or it could be cut up to accommodate several retailers.”

He said those spaces will likely be filled next year.

We also put in a request to find out what will happen with the Kmart on Salt Lake Boulevard, which is expected to shut down in March.

We asked the landlord if it plans to break up that location, and in an email, were told they are looking at all options and already have interested tenants.