Dangerous, potentially damaging surf headed to the islands

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning that will go into effect Friday.

A high surf warning for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui goes into affect at 6 a.m. Surf is expected to rise up to 30 feet in some areas.

Then at noon, a high surf warning for west-facing shores of Hawaii Island begins.

Both last until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say a large west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night. The new swell will be from a more westerly direction, which is why the second warning was issued.

High surf can be dangerous and damaging. Two years ago, big, powerful waves destroyed a wooden dock at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor.

Expect ocean water to surge and sweep across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows, creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large, breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels.

Stay well away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Be prepared for waves splashing onto some coastal roads.