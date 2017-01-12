Former police officer sentenced for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

A former Honolulu police officer was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jessie Laconsay pleaded no contest in November to four counts of second-degree sex assault and two counts of third-degree sex assault.

In a plea deal, he received a 10-year sentence for each count of second-degree sex assault, and a five-year sentence for each count of third-degree sex assault.

All of the terms will run concurrently, for a total of 10 years with credit for time served.

In court Thursday, the prosecutor read a letter from the victim: “I used to be happy and outgoing, always showing a smile on my face. But since this incident, my happiness and joyfulness has vanished. … I would like to ask Mr. Laconsay, why did he have the desire to do this to me in the first place? Because I felt like he took away my innocence as a young woman.”

Laconsay addressed the court in tears: “I have no disdain for neither the family or my own. I wish them the best and I pray that God blesses them for the rest of their lives.”

Laconsay must register as a sex offender and pay $415 in restitution to the victim.