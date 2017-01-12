Hawaiian Airlines to begin nonstop service between Kauai and Hawaii Island

For the first time, Hawaiian Airlines will offer a direct flight between Lihue on Kauai and Kona on Hawaii Island.

This will be the company’s longest neighbor-island route at 263 miles.

Flight Route Departs Arrives Frequency HA 599 KOA-LIH 9:38 a.m. 10:36 a.m. Daily HA 500 LIH-KOA 3:44 p.m. 4:44 p.m. Daily

Tickets are now available for purchase for as low as $89 one way including taxes and fees.

They must be booked by Jan. 19 for travel between March 12 and May 24, and are only valid in the economy (coach) cabin. Fares are subject to seat availability during the travel period shown, other restrictions apply.

