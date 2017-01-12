Japanese tapeworm detected in wild salmon

Be careful when eating raw wild salmon, particularly those caught in Alaska.

That’s the latest warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials are reporting the re-emergence of a Japanese broad tapeworm in wild pink salmon.

The report says “salmon from the American and Asian Pacific coasts and elsewhere pose potential dangers for persons who eat these fish raw,” and “increasing popularity of eating raw fish is probably responsible for the increased number of imported cases in regions where this infection is not endemic.”

The tapeworm, Diphyllobothrium nihonkaiense, is a human parasite that has the potential to cause serious medical problems, such as intestinal obstructions. It can grow up to 30 feet long.

At least four species of Pacific salmon are known to carry Japanese tapeworm infections.

Experts say adequately cooking or freezing the fish can destroy the tapeworm.

