Forty workers will be affected when Kaiser Permanente closes its nursing facility in Moanalua.

Kaiser says the last day of operation for its Malama Ohana Nursing and Rehab Center (MONARC) will be March 12.

MONARC has 28 beds and is located in a building behind the main hospital.

We’re told there were only a few patients using the center, and affected employees will be offered other positions.