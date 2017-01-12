Ride for Our Soldiers 2016

By Published:
Patricia Waiwood is on a mission, hitting the streets to help our veterans. She’s currently biking around Oahu 12 times, hoping to raise money for K9s for Soldiers.
Waiwood already biked around the country for the same cause, and now she’s on Oahu to do the same. She picked 12 because that’s the number of Marines killed in a two helicopter crash one year ago.
She needs $15,000 to acquire one service dog to help soldiers who struggle with post traumatic stress disorder. Waiwood points out that has many as twenty veterans a day commit suicide.

If you want to help her reach her goal, visit gofundme.com/rideforoursoldiers

