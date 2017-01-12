Stadium Authority endorses construction of new Aloha Stadium

The Stadium Authority approved Thursday a resolution that supports the construction of a new Aloha Stadium.

It also encourages the State Legislature to authorize the necessary steps to develop a new stadium.

The authority says multiple studies show exponential cost increases for deferred maintenance toward health and safety repairs in order to extend the current stadium’s operational life. The repairs will not create additional amenities to stadium guests, nor increase its usefulness for a greater array of events.

The resolution calls for a 30,000-40,000 seat, state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate the evolving sports and entertainment market.

The authority says a new stadium, along with the proposed rail and transit oriented development, will create opportunities for new types of events as well as ancillary development with the ability to generate significant new revenues for the State and local government and benefit the greater community as a new destination and gathering place adjacent to existing tourist attractions at Pearl Harbor.

“This has created an opportune time for the State to determine the prudent path to ensure the highest and best use of its resource,” said Stadium Authority chair Ross Yamasaki.

A new Aloha Stadium would offer more seating options, increased concessions, efficient building systems, and improved facility circulation to provide guests with a safer and improved experience while reducing annual operating costs.

“We are excited for the future but recognize this is just one step in a very long process. The current stadium is safe to operate and we will continue to host events and welcome guests knowing that it may take a number of years until a new facility is constructed,” said stadium manager Scott Chan.