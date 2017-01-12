Suspect pleads not guilty to hindering prosecution in Ala Moana murder

A man charged in connection with a deadly Christmas Day shooting at Ala Moana Center pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Lance Bermudez was charged with hindering prosecution. The 25-year-old was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7, near Kipapa Gulch after several tips from the public.

Stevie Feliciano, 20, was shot in the back of the head during an argument in the Ewa wing parking structure. He was hospitalized in critical condition and taken off life support days later.

The shooting suspect, Dae Hon Moon, 20, turned himself into police after five days on the run. He was indicted by a grand jury on charges including second-degree murder and firearm offenses. Prior to Moon’s arrest, William Kan, 21, was arrested for hindering prosecution.

Both have pleaded not guilty. Their trials are scheduled for March 6.

Police say Bermudez was the last suspect arrested in connection with the case. His trial is scheduled for March 13.