Veterans memorial defiled on state Capitol grounds

Korean and Vietnam war memorial
A state lawmaker says he’s disappointed with the upkeep of a memorial honoring war veterans.

The Korean and Vietnam Veterans memorial is on the grounds of the state Capitol.

Representative Bob McDermott says the memorial has become an “open latrine for homeless people.”

McDermott is urging the governor’s office to take action.

“As an old Marine I find it very heartbreaking that these monuments are being defiled right under our noses literally,” said McDermott.

KHON2 reached out to the governor’s office.

His homeless coordinator Scott Morishige says, the Capitol and the memorial is patrolled regularly by state sheriffs, and law enforcement officers can’t discriminate against a person occupying a public space.

Morishge also says crews do regular maintenance on Capitol grounds.

 

