Delta to add daily, nonstop flights between Lihue and Seattle

Tourism officials hope a new route from Delta Airlines will bring more travelers and more money to the Garden Isle.

Delta recently announced it will launch a daily, nonstop flight between Lihue and Seattle.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the route will add 63,510 air seats annually to Kauai, generating an estimated $77.9 million in direct visitor spending for the island, and $9.1 million in tax revenue for the state.

“Reliable air access extending throughout the Hawaiian Islands is instrumental to our tourism industry’s continued viability to support businesses and residents statewide,” said HTA president and CEO, George Szigeti. “Delta’s expansion of service to Kauai from its Pacific Northwest hub speaks to the confidence the airline has in the Garden Isle to drive demand from travelers in the greater Seattle area and nationally.”

Travelers will have to wait a while to take advantage of this expansion.

The route doesn’t launch until Dec. 21.