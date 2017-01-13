FBI agents serve search warrant at prosecutor’s office

Federal investigators went to the Honolulu prosecutor’s office armed with a search warrant Friday.

Prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro said in a statement, “FBI agents served a search warrant at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney this morning. This office fully cooperated with the agents and provided information requested in the warrant.”

Myles Breiner, attorney for deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha and her husband, police chief Louis Kealoha, told KHON2 News that a federal judge issued a subpoena to Katherine Kealoha and Kaneshiro Thursday.

He said federal investigators want to seize Katherine Kealoha’s laptops and computers in an effort to acquire evidence against her.

The FBI did not elaborate on the search warrants, but acknowledged the visit as part of an investigation:

FBI Special Agents were conducting investigative activity at the Office of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, located at 1060 Richards St #10, Honolulu, Hawaii, earlier today. Absent public safety, it is standard protocol of the FBI not to provide information about pending cases, as premature commentary tends to be unduly prejudicial and speculative. Subsequently, the FBI will not be providing, at this time, any statements regarding the subjects of its investigation, identities of victims, or the purpose of today’s activity. Preserving the integrity of our investigation, as well as the integrity of the Prosecutor’s Office is a primary concern to the FBI. We wish to keep disruptions to their operations to a minimum. Thus, we ask the public’s cooperation in recognizing that the FBI will not provide speculation about any investigation at this time.

Katherine Kealoha is tied to an alleged mailbox theft case that has Louis Kealoha and others at the Honolulu Police Department under investigation for possible corruption.

Details of the alleged conspiracy were revealed last month when retired officer Niall Silva struck a plea deal with investigators.

Silva pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in what prosecutors described as a conspiracy framing Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, for mailbox theft in 2013.

Court documents say that a person, identified as co-conspirator #1, falsely claimed that her mailbox had been stolen in order to frame and discredit Puana.

While records don’t name her as Katherine Kealoha, documents say co-conspirator #1 reported the theft. In the past, Katherine Kealoha has told us that she reported the theft.

Louis Kealoha has agreed to take an early retirement. Details are expected to be finalized when the Honolulu Police Commission meets on Jan. 18.

