Floral Wedding Trends

By Published: Updated:
watanabe

Flowers bring color, life, and aroma to a wedding.  They can also transform a space and make a table setting more beautiful.Here to discuss floral wedding trends for the new year, Rona Mochizuki with Watanabe Floral.

Website: www.watanabefloral.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s