Investigation initiated into possible drowning in Kona

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated in connection with a possible drowning in Kona on Thursday, Jan. 12.

At 11:15 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in waters off Kua Bay.

When officers arrived, beach goers were attempting cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Fire/rescue personnel took the man, identified as Brad O’Gara, 57, of Amboy, Washington, to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m.

Police do not suspect foul play. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

