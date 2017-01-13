Police ask for public’s help in finding Chaminade robbery suspect

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward upwards of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the complainant was asleep in her parked vehicle fronting the Hale Lokelani dormitory of Chaminade University.

An unknown male operating a stolen vehicle approached her vehicle, broke the window, and took her handbag and contents.

If you have information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellphone.