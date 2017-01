Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Kahuku.

The call came in at 3:51 p.m. from Malaekanaha Beach Campground.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, first responders found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police say one suspect is in custody.

