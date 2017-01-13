What’s open, closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

City and County of Honolulu

Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a state and federal holiday.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a State Holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to http://www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Special parking restrictions will be enforced in Lanikai.

County of Kauai

Offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 along with the Kekaha Landfill, all refuse transfer stations, Kauai Resource Center and all neighborhood centers.

Residential refuse pick-up will not be affected by the holiday. The regular schedule will be kept.

Puhi Metals Recycling Center and all HI-5 bottle redemption centers with the exception of the one located at the Kauai Resource Center will also maintain regular hours.

Since the Kapaa and Waimea swimming pools are closed on Mondays, they will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in observance of the holiday.

The Kauai Bus will be running on a reduced schedule on the MLK holiday.

For more information about the Kauai Bus, please log on to the county website, www.kauai.gov, call 246-8110 or send an email to thekauaibus@kauai.gov.

For more information about recycling, please log on to the county website or call 241-4837.

Normal business hours for county offices and services except for the Kapa‘a and Waimea swimming pools will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.