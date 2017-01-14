Bicyclist injured in fall off trail near Pali Highway

A bicyclist was injured when he fell either from or near the Maunawili Demonstration Trail below the windward side of the Pali Highway Saturday.

The call came in to EMS at 10:44 a.m.

The 37-year-old man — who had a helmet on — fell about 25 feet off the trail.

He was airlifted to Maunawili District Park where he was treated and transported to a trauma center in serious condition.

Battalion Chief Mark Nakagawa of the Honolulu Fire Department said “they say it’s a demonstration trail. I believe it goes from the Pali Lookout, all the way back through Olomana, and exits out in Waimanalo.”

Nakagawa added that the bicyclist had a companion with him when firefighters arrived, “not sure if it was a passerby or a Good Samaritan or friend of his, but there was someone with him.”