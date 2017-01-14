Conference looks at innovation, rather than test scores for Hawaii’s education future

Educators, policy makers and concerned parents gathered on Saturday to provide suggestions on how to improve Hawaii’s schools.

The 3rd Annual Hawaii School Empowerment Conference was held at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Among those in attendance, Gov. David Ige, who emphasized his administration’s goals to focus schools on innovation instead of having students focus on preparing for tests.

He’s hoping students will become future problem-solvers, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

It’s a sentiment shared by the teacher’s union.

“Too often times things like art and music and Hawaiian studies and even social studies and science are often ignored in order to get those higher test scores and I think that if we turn that around it will be a difference,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee.

The Department of Education says some of that work has already begun in classrooms around the state.

Some question how it all might get paid for, while schools are still dealing with distractions from the heat in some classrooms during the hotter months.

KHON2 was told those decisions will be made by legislators as the budgets for educational programs and capital improvements like air conditioning are decided.

This year’s legislative session officially begins on Wednesday.