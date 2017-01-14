Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Brandon Silva

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has seven prior convictions.

They are looking for Brandon Silva, who just three years ago, was arrested for burglary thanks to the victim, who kept the serial number of a video game that was stolen.

“On April 27, 2012, the complainant reported that items were missing from his house and initiated a burglary report,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “One of the items missing was a Nintendo game, called GameStop and found out the game had just been sold to the store using the serial number.”

“He was able to have the game placed on hold till he got there. Video surveillance was reviewed and Brandon Silva was positively identified in the burglary,” Buffett continued on.

Silva later turned himself in and was arrested for burglary.

He’s now wanted on a $20,000 warrant for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

If you know where Brandon Silva is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.