Healthcare providers, experts share advice, information about cancer

It was a packed ballroom on Saturday as people whose lives are in some way touched by cancer spent more than three hours learning about the disease.

The free event held at Ala Moana Hotel is called Cancer Care: from Keiki to Kupuna is always full and is put on annually by Hawaii Pacific Health’s oncology service line.

It gives the chance for the public to hear from healthcare providers and experts.

They covered such issues as caregiver and patient communication, signs of burnout and much more including about the patient and the cancer.

“The community doesn’t often get to hear directly from the providers especially the other aspects like caregiver issues, fertility, pediatric, adolescent and adult cancer issues that come out we try to cover all the topics,” said Jeff Killeen, MD, medical director of the oncology service line.

The event was also broadcast remotely to to full rooms at Pali Momi Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai.