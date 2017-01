It was a gorgeous day for an outdoor celebration as “A Taste of Kalihi” goes on until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The 10th annual street festival at the Dillingham Shopping Plaza started at 10 a.m. with entertainment, keiki rides, and lots of food reflecting the ethnic diversity of the area.

“A Taste of Kalihi” is put on by the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Foundation, with support from the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawaii Construction Alliance and Western Union.