Police respond to shooting in Kahaluu

Honolulu police report a shooting incident in Kahaluu, near Kamehameha Highway in an area between Hunaahi Street and Hunalepo Street.

The incident was reported at 3:41 p.m. Saturday.

An eyewitness, Sean Casey of Kahaluu, said he heard a loud explosion like a gunshot and thinks it was the sound of a shotgun going off.

Kamehameha Highway, in the meantime, is closed in both directions from Hunaahi St. to Hunalepo St. for a police investigation.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hunaahi St. on to Hunalepo St.

