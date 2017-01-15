BJ Penn stopped in second round by Rodriguez in UFC Fight Night Main Event

For perhaps the final time UFC Hall of Famer, Hilo’s B.J. Penn entered the UFC octagon Sunday night in Phoenix as the icon’s return from retirement turned out to be a show stopping statement by featherweight phenom Yair Rodriguez.

The 10th ranked fighter in the division improved his career record to 11-1 with a second round TKO finish of Penn, handing the former lightweight and welterweight champion his fourth consecutive loss dating back to 2011.

Penn, who now falls to 16-11-2 in his career, was fighting for the first time in 30 months couldn’t keep up with the pace set by the lightning fast Rodriguez who record 55 significant strikes in the bout to Penn’s four.

It’s unclear at this time if Penn still plans on fighting or if the UFC Fight Night 103 main event will mark as his final bout in the UFC.