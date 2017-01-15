Driver loses control of car, crashes into two Kapolei homes

Two Kapolei homes are damaged after a vehicle loss control and crashed into them Sunday evening.

Honolulu firefighters got the call of a car into a home on Kalehuna Street at about 6:50 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene at 6:55 p.m. staffed with 14 personnel.

Firefighters say one vehicle with two occupants lost control, ending up hitting two homes. A Honolulu Fire Department public information officer says the driver may have stepped on wrong pedal.

No injuries were reported from the people within the car or within the homes.

Crews say the occupants in the car walked out of their vehicle and were fine following the crash.

The fire department reports structural damage to the homes. An estimate of the damage is not yet known.

The car is now out of the home it ended up and stopped in. No word of any arrests.