Nitrogenie ice cream shop closing at Ala Moana Center

Another store in Ala Moana Center’s new Ewa wing is shutting down after just a little more than a year in business.

The ice cream parlor Nitrogenie will close its doors for good at 7 p.m. Sunday. The shop used liquid nitrogen and a quick-freeze process to make the ice cream to order.

It’s owned by the same company that operated Magnolia Cafe & Bakery, a neighbor to Nitrogenie which also closed its doors last month.

Like Magnolia, items at the ice cream parlor will go up for auction online, and it’s not wasting time. Oahu Auctions says mixers, blenders, freezers, digital menu boards and more will be available for bidding starting Monday and end at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Ala Moana Center had the only Nitrogenie shop in the U.S.