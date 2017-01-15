Road Work for the Week, Jan. 15, 17-21

No daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Pearlridge/Waimalu Off-Ramp (Exit 10) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure on the Moanalua Road On-Ramp to the freeway in the eastbound direction for electrical maintenance work.

HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for pavement marking installations.

KALIHI TO WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Managers Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

PEARL CITY

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Kaahumanu Street Overpass for electrical maintenance work.

Tuesday through Thursday morning: Alternating two lane closure in both directions at the Kaahumanu Street Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound: 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Eastbound: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure on the Nimitz Highway On-Ramp from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between the Military Access Road Overpass and the Managers Drive Overpass for slope stabilization work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction at the Waikele/Waipahu Off-Ramp (Exit 7) for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Waipahu Street Overpass and the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 8C) for electrical maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday through Tuesday morning: Closure of the eastbound Kamehameha Highway On-Ramp to the freeway in the eastbound direction for the rail project.

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning: Closure of the westbound Kamehameha Highway On-Ramp to the freeway in the eastbound direction for the rail project.

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Funston Road Overpass and Ala Kapuna Street Overpass for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure at the Harano Tunnel for maintenance work.

Tuesday: Lane closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: Lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

MAILI

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukama Road and Mailiilii Road for maintenance work.

MAKAHA TO KAENA POINT

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving closure in both directions between Makua Valley Road and Kaena Point for maintenance work.

MOKULEIA

6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Dillingham Air Field and Olohio Street for maintenance work.

WAIALUA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Olohio Street for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Glenmonger Street for maintenance work.

WAIPAHU

Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Kahualii Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

Westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between Kahualii Street and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

HALEIWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Right lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kailua Road and Kapaa Quarry Road for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway for the rail project.

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway On-Ramp for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway/Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Joseph P. Leong Highway for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for bridge railing work and utility maintenance. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions approximately 900 feet east of Charlie Road for guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PUPUKEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street for road repaving. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closures in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place for survey work and roadside reconstruction.

KALIHI TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday through Monday morning, and Tuesday through Friday morning: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway for tunnel lighting replacements.

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Anoi Road for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions between Valkenburgh Street and the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday: Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue for maintenance work.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road for underground utility maintenance.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between River Street and Pacific Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Puuloa Road for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

MAUNAWILI

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

NUUANU

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving closure in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

10 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the westbound direction at the Kamakee Street Intersection for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Kamakee Street for maintenance work.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closure in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street for underground utility maintenance.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Thursday through Friday: Lane closures in the westbound direction at the Kamehameha Highway Intersection for the rail project.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Aala Street and Liliha Street for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions at the Puohala Street Intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— WAIALAE AVENUE —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Koali Road and Kalele Road for electrical maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— AIEA ACCESS ROAD —

AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Moanalua Road and Kamehameha Highway for the rail project.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road/Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Anonui Street and the Farrington Highway Underpass for maintenance work.

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure beginning Friday between Kokea Street and Kohou Street in both directions at the Halona Street Bridge for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in both directions at the Olomea Street Intersection for utility installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— WAOKANAKA STREET —

NUUANU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.

— KINALAU PLACE —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure for trench work and a concrete pour.

MORE LANE CLOSURES DUE TO THE RAIL PROJECT

FARRINGTON HIGHWAY

Waipahu

Old Fort Weaver Road to Leoku St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at the Fort Weaver overpass will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Leoku Street.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed. One turn lane will remain open.

Leoku St. to Leokane St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

The northbound lanes of Leoku Street and Leoole Street will be closed. Leoku Street drivers will be contraflowed to the southbound lanes. Northbound Leoole Street drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street. Southbound Leoole Street will not be affected.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One single inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Leokane St. to Pupukahi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

The Leokane Street makai intersection will be closed. Northbound drivers will be detoured to Leoole Street. Southbound drivers will be contraflowed to open lanes on Leokane Street.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupukahi St. to Pupupuhi St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupukahi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Leokane Street.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday

The Pupukahi Street mauka intersection will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Pupupuhi Street and business access will be maintained through Pupupani Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Pupupuhi St. to Aniani Place

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound and Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Pupupuhi Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Aniani Place. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Pupukahi Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Aniani Place to Waipahu Depot St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Waipahu Depot St. to Mokuola St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound Farrington Highway at Waipahu Depot Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Moloalo Street between Waipahu Depot Street and Moluola Street will be closed. All business access will be maintained through Hikimoe Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Mokuola St. to Paiwa St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound and Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Mokuola Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Waipahu Depot Road.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Paiwa St. to Kahualii St.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway at Paiwa Street will be closed. Eastbound drivers will be detoured to Kahualii Street. Westbound drivers will be detoured to Mokuola Street.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

Kahualii St. to Kamehameha Highway overpass

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of westbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The left turn lane on eastbound Farrington Highway at Kahualii Street will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to an alternate left turn at Waiawa Road.

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One alternating lane of eastbound Farrington Highway will be closed.

7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Farrington Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kahualii Street will be closed; drivers will be detoured to Paiwa Street.

KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY

PEARL CITY

Acacia Road to Waihona Street

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday

The right westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway and the right turn on to Kuala Street may be closed.

Waiawa Road to Acacia Road

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Acacia Road to Waimano Home Road

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Waimano Home Road to Puu Momi Street

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Waimano Home Road will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Waimano Home Road, then Hoomula Street. The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Momi St. to Puu Poni St.

24 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Puu Momi Street will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Puu Kala Street. The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway.

Puu Poni Street to Kuleana Road

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Two eastbound lanes will remain open during peak travel times.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to a temporary lane on the eastbound side of Kamehameha Highway. South bound motorists from Kuleana Road will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Business access will be maintained. One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kuleana Road to Kaahumanu St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. The westbound left turn at Kulamoi Place will be closed. Left turn motorists on northbound Kulamoi Place will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street. Westbound left turn motorists will be detoured to Kuleana Road or Waimano Home Road.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

AIEA

Kaahumanu St. to Hekaha St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single inside lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Hekaha St. to Kanuku St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound left turn at Kanuku Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaonohi Street. The westbound left turn at Hekaha Street will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Kaahumanu Street.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kanuku St. to Kaonohi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kanuku Street and Kaonohi Street will be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured at Kaonohi Street. Eastbound motorists will be detoured at Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Kaonohi St. to Pali Momi St.

24 Hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

No left turns or crossing at the Kaonohi Street intersection. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Pali Momi Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kanuku Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Pali Momi St. to Honomanu St.

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

One inside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound and westbound left turns at Pali Momi Street will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured to Honomanu Street. Westbound motorists will be detoured to the alternate left turn near Lipoa Place.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Honomanu Street to Salt Lake Blvd.

24 hours a Day, Seven Days a Week

A single lane on eastbound Kamehameha Highway and a single inside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Westbound traffic at the Moanalua Freeway merge will be contraflowed to the eastbound lanes 24/7. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane on westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

5:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road. The on-ramp to eastbound Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to the freeway access on Moanalua Road. The westbound on-ramp to Moanalua Freeway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Road.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Alternating lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday to Saturday

The Aiea Access Road ramp to eastbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed. Motorists will be detoured to Moanalua Freeway.

Salt Lake Blvd. to Kohomua Street

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday

A single outside lane of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday to Thursday

No left turns or crossing at the outbound Salt Lake Boulevard intersection. Motorists will be detoured to Kalaloa Street.

8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Up to two outside lanes of westbound Kamehameha Highway will be closed.

Arizona Street to Center Drive

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Two lanes eastbound closed. One lane open to traffic.