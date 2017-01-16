Analysis: Hawaii leads nation in racial integration

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and with 46 percent of U.S. voters expecting Donald Trump’s presidential triumph to result in worse race relations, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s States with the Most Racial Progress.

According to the analysis, Hawaii is the most racially integrated state in the country.

To measure America’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, analysts measured the gaps between blacks and whites in 16 key indicators of equality and integration for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from “median annual income” to “standardized test scores” to “voter turnout.”

This report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who played a prominent role in the civil rights movement to end segregation and discrimination against blacks.

With a number-one ranking representing the most integrated, and 25 the average point, racial integration in Hawaii ranks:

1st – Median Annual Income Gap

2nd – Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

7th – Unemployment Rate Gap

23rd – Homeownership Rate Gap

1st – Poverty Rate Gap

1st – Business Ownership Rate Gap

1st – Gap in Percentage of Residents with at Least a High School Diploma

1st – Standardized-Test Scores Gap

Hawaii is ranked right at the 25 average in terms of racial progress.

Data used to create these rankings were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.