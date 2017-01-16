Cat apparently shot by pellet gun, dies on resident’s doorstep

Police are investigating a new case of animal cruelty after a cat was found shot in Kalaeloa on Sunday.

In the last month, there’s been three cases of malicious attacks against animals.

Vanessa Nacorda, who lives on on Shark Place in Kalaeloa is used to seeing cats wandering around the neighborhood at night. She says what happened Sunday night was something she’d never witnessed in over a decade living in the neighborhood. “I could hear what sounded like a gun cranking or bb gun or air gun or pellet gun cranking. It sounded like it was coming from right outside my front window. And not more than 15 minutes after that I could hear rambling coming through my garage like the cat was scrambling. Before you know it, it passed away in front of my front door.”

Police say the cat had been hit by a bb or pellet gun. This is the third incident we know of in just the past month, in which a cat was hurt or killed. Last month, a cat was found shot with a hunting arrow in the Kona Commons Shopping Center. It died. And last Tuesday, a pet cat was also shot with an arrow in Nanakuli, but survived.

Nacorda says in the past she’s trapped and neutered feral cats to help keep the population down, and says the cats in the neighborhood generally keep to themselves.

She says hopefully this won’t happen again, “It’s animal cruelty. They shouldn’t even be out doing what they’re doing. I would be concerned because what if it was pointed when I was standing out here? Or even in my living room? We’re on the lookout now that we know something like this is happening. And police report has been made so if I were them, I’d stop what you’re doing and if not, hopefully they get caught.”