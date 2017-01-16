Crews search for overdue diver off Hawaii Island

The Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department are searching for an overdue diver off Pahoehoe Beach.

A Good Samaritan, who was an experienced diver, reported him overdue to the Hawaii Fire Department Sunday afternoon.

He said the man, who appeared to be in his early 20s, swam out from the beach at around 12:40 p.m. with fins, a mask, diving gear, and a backup regulator.

The Good Samaritan says the diver was going out alone, did not have a float or safety gear, and based on his experience, only had enough air for a maximum of 80 minutes. So he waited for two hours and, when he did not see the diver, called for help.

The overdue diver is described to be about 150 pounds with red hair, and was reportedly wearing blue board shorts and a white rash guard with blue lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at (808) 842-2600.