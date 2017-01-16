Early morning fire damages portion of downtown Pahoa

Pahoa Government Road is closed from Kaleo’s Bar & Grill to Community Center Road in Kauhale due to an early morning fire that damaged a portion of historic downtown Pahoa.

The large fire was reported just before midnight Sunday.

The fire blazed through an old wooden structure that houses the La Hiki Ola Kava Bar and the nearby Akebono Theater. The structure also houses Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant as well as residential units.

Witnesses say the fire spread quickly and they could hear people on the street yelling.

It wasn’t known at the time if anyone was in the building.

Witness Tanya Gellaty, who lives behind the Pahoa Village Museum across the street where the fire happened said “the whole building was ablaze and I think the Kava Bar as well as ‘Quin’s was on fire. I went back to check in on the kids and put them in the car to get them away and my husband heard the propane tanks exploding.”

Volunteers with the American Red Cross will meet with affected residents and ensure their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met.

We’ll have more on this story on our KHON2 News later today.

Downtown Pahoa fire 1-16-17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery