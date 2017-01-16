Healthy & Delicious: Amaranth Bars

Amaranth’s nutty, crunchy texture along with its natural sweetness makes this delectable treat a healthy, nutritious, and protein-rich snack. Down to Earth shows us how these no-bake bars are a great on-the-go source of energy!
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup brown rice syrup
- 1/3 cup almond butter
- 1/2 cup amaranth
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 1/4 tsp ground cardamom
- orange zest
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
Directions
- In a small saucepan, heat brown rice syrup and almond butter over medium heat, stirring often, until a smooth mixture forms. Set aside.
- In a pot over medium-high heat add 1 tablespoon amaranth and cover. As soon as the grains begin to pop, shake the pot vigorously for about 10 seconds, or until the popping stops. Remove popped amaranth and place in a large bowl. Repeat with remaining grain one tablespoon at a time, turning down the heat slightly if needed.
- Stir pecans, raisins, chia seeds, orange zest, cardamom, and salt into the popped amaranth. Mix in the syrup-almond butter mixture until everything is moist.
- Place mixture in a greased or parchment-lined baking pan (8 in. x 8 in.) and press down firmly into an even layer.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours, then slice into 12 bars