Healthy & Delicious: Amaranth Bars

By Published:
10e38e142b074420aa5d15d29b4f34e8


Amaranth’s nutty, crunchy texture along with its natural sweetness makes this delectable treat a healthy, nutritious, and protein-rich snack. Down to Earth shows us how these no-bake bars are a great on-the-go source of energy!

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup brown rice syrup
  • 1/3 cup almond butter
  • 1/2 cup amaranth
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 1/4 tsp ground cardamom
  • orange zest
  • 1/4 tsp sea salt

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan, heat brown rice syrup and almond butter over medium heat, stirring often, until a smooth mixture forms. Set aside.

 

  1. In a pot over medium-high heat add 1 tablespoon amaranth and cover. As soon as the grains begin to pop, shake the pot vigorously for about 10 seconds, or until the popping stops. Remove popped amaranth and place in a large bowl. Repeat with remaining grain one tablespoon at a time, turning down the heat slightly if needed.

 

  1. Stir pecans, raisins, chia seeds, orange zest, cardamom, and salt into the popped amaranth. Mix in the syrup-almond butter mixture until everything is moist.

 

  1. Place mixture in a greased or parchment-lined baking pan (8 in. x 8 in.) and press down firmly into an even layer.

 

  1. Refrigerate for 2 hours, then slice into 12 bars

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s