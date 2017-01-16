High school paddlers rescued after canoe overturns in choppy waters

A group of paddlers from Kalani High School was rescued Monday after their double-hull canoe overturned in choppy waters near Spitting Caves.

Ocean Safety personnel responded to the distress call around 11:12 a.m.

High school junior varsity and varsity girls and boys were practicing when the mishap happened.

Other canoes in the area helped the students out and all of the students safely got out of the water and on to an escort boat that was in the area.

The students were brought to shore at the Maunalua Bay boat ramp where concerned family members were waiting.

