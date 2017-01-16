House Smarts: Factors to consider when purchasing a condominium

Hugh Damon, Realtor at Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, gives us tips on things to consider when buying a condo.

Today’s featured condo is a three bedroom /two bathroom unit at Allure Waikiki. For more info on this property, go to www.damonhawaii.com.

Netlending has a brand new loan program where potential homeowners are now able to buy properties in this price range for only 5% down with Interest Only for the first 10 years with no mortgage insurance. The program has a 40 year term, the first 10 years is Interest only, and the remaining 30 years your payments will include Principal and Interest.

If you would like to see if you qualify for this loan program you can call Netlending at (808) 445-9221 or go to their website www.netlending.net.”