The Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior Challenge sort of serves as a kickoff for Sony Open in Hawaii week. The event features five of Hawaii’s top junior amateurs who team up with some of the world’s top pros.

The teams play three holes, with the amateurs and pros hitting alternating shots. Punahou Junior Evan Kawai shared a golf tip with us in the days leading up to the challenge. He showed us how to do a flop shot when near the green.

