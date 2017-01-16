HTA Pro Junior Challenge: Justin Arcano

By Published: Updated:
The Hawaii Tourism Authority Pro-Junior Challenge sort of serves as a kickoff for Sony Open in Hawaii week. The event features five of Hawaii’s top junior amateurs who team up with some of the world’s top pros.
The teams play three holes, with the amateurs and pros hitting alternating shots. Baldwin High School Senior Justin Arcano made a special trip from the valley isle to Oahu to share a tip with us. He showed up how to hit a successful bunker shot, with the important thing to do is to make sure and swing fully.

