The man arrested Saturday in Kahaluu accused of firing a shotgun at a police officer in a car has been charged.

Glendon Young, 42, was charged Monday afternoon with attempted murder in the first degree and firearm charges.

It was an unprovoked attack as Young shot the police-subsidized car from a nearby bus stop while officers were leaving a residence on an unrelated call after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Young remains in police custody. His bail has been set at $1 million.