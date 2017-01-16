New ABA Franchise, the Hawaii Swish will make debut in February

Hawaii Swish

The American Basketball Association will have a professional franchise in Hawaii, as the Hawaii Swish will make their debut on Feb. 10th at the Neal Blaisdell Center against the Yuba City Goldminers.
Hawaii SwishThe Swish, owend by a guard on the team’s roster, former University of Hawaii standout Geremy Robinson will be joined by a handful of fellow former ‘Bows like Phil Martin, Julian Sensley, Jason Carter, and Miah Ostrowski along with co-head coaches Johnny White and Artie Wilson.

Tickets for their debut is on sale at the Blaisdell Box Office and at ticketmaster.com, with prices being $10 for adults; $7 for current and retired military members as well as senior citizens (62-over); and $6 for students.

For more information, including the rest of the schedule, and the team’s roster visit the team’s Facebook page at http://www.SwishHawaii.com, as the squad’s official website will be revealed in the coming days.

LATEST ROSTER
Geremy Robinson
Sean Caddell
Jason Carter
Miah Ostrowski
Derrick Braziel
Mark Veazey
Leon Ballard
Johnny Avila
Phil Martin
Pii Minns
Josh Payne
Oscar Pedroso
Julian Sensley

2017 HOME SCHEDULE
Feb. 10 – Yuba City
Feb. 28 – Tuscon
March 6 – Orange County
March 7 – Orange County
March 11 – Arizona
March 22 – Las Vegas

