Oahu boat runs aground on Lanai

Lanai firefighters responded to reports of a boat that ran aground near the area known locally as White Rock, about a mile east from where Keomoku Highway reaches the shoreline on Lanai’s northeast coast.

At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, firefighters found the 19-foot Glasspro motor boat stuck on the reef about 100 yards from shore. Two males were attempting to push the boat back into deeper water but were unable. Firefighters also tried unsuccessfully to free the boat that was grounded in 2 to 3 feet of water.

A fire rescue boat out of Lahaina responded but could not assist because of very shallow water and the risk of the damaged boat sinking once towed to deep water.

The boat departed from Hawaii Kai on Oahu early Sunday on a fishing trip to Lanai. The boat’s owner, a 51-year-old man from Waianae and another man, aged 52 and also from Oahu, didn’t realize how shallow the water was and drifted onto the reef while addressing seawater rising in the hull.

The men suffered only minor scrapes from walking on the reef.

When firefighters left the scene, the boat’s hull was still intact and no fuel or oil had leaked. Crews assisted the owner with salvaging valuables from the boat and brought the two men back to Lanai City.