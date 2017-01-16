Polynesian Bowl Rosters announced following draft in Waikiki

The Polynesian Bowl announced today the rosters for TEAM MARIOTA and TEAM STANLEY, whose teams face off in the Inaugural Polynesian Bowl this Saturday at Aloha Stadium (8:00pm PST). See below for complete lists.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school all-star game that will feature the world’s elite senior football players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The game is part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

During today’s Draft Party, team captains Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) and Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens) announced their picks. Alabama commit and Five-Star QB Tua Tagovailoa (TEAM MARIOTA) and Michigan commit and Five-Star QB Dylan McCaffrey (TEAM STANLEY) highlight their respective teams.

June Jones, former college head coach at Hawai’i and SMU, and the Atlanta Falcons and San Diego Chargers in the NFL, serves as head coach for TEAM MARIOTA. Dick Tomey, who served as head coach at Hawai’i, Arizona and San Jose State during his career, coaches TEAM STANLEY. Their assistants include some of the top high school coaches in the State of Hawai’i.

ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. It also serves as a resource for Polynesian football history, provides academic scholarships and supports educational programs for Polynesian youth. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (O’ahu’s North Shore) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. For more information, visit http://www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN BOWL

The Polynesian Bowl will feature the world’s elite high school players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota (TEAM MARIOTA) and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (TEAM STANLEY) will serve as team captains. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson and Olin Kreutz will serve as honorary head coaches. June Jones and Dick Tomey will serve as head coaches. For more information, visit http://www.PolynesianBowl.com.