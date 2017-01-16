There is an art contest being held, and kids, teachers, even schools listen up, you could win big!!!

It’s the Shriners Hospital Under the Sea art contest…

The artwork will be used as inspiration for the EOS Imaging System. It’s a new purchase for the hospital that will provide the only machine of it’s type in the Pacific Basin. It’s an powerful imaging system which provides life size images with up to 85 percent less radiation compared to traditional x-rays.

Entries will be accepted between January 20th and February 21st of next month. Entry rules can be found at http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or you could also check the Shriners facebook page.

It’s called Under the Sea, so let your imagination go wild…