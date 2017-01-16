Volunteers clean up Diamond Head State Monument on MLK Day

Volunteers also spent the holiday cleaning up Diamond Head State Monument.

More than 200 people spanned out across six acres to remove trash, debris and overgrown plants.

They also planted more than 300 native plants along the path.

“Every year we choose a different site. This is the first time at the Diamond Head State Park. It’s a really wonderful day. We have several hundred volunteers who have come out to help instead of taking the day off, or going to the beach or hanging out. They’re choosing to come back here and serve,” said Kupu CEO John Leong.

The MLK day of service takes place every year on the Martin Luther King holiday.