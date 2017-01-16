Waikiki parade honors work, memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

The work of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was honored this Monday holiday with an annual parade through Waikiki.

Some 2,000 marchers, 20 floats and six bands were scheduled to be part of the festivities.

It started in the morning at Ala Moana Beach Park before heading down Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue, and ending at Kapiolani Park.

Paradegoer Shaunarey Harris said “it’s very important ’cause Dr. King kind of set the path for me, my family, and my girls to have opportunities in America that we otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

The holiday is observed every third Monday in January to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday, which was January 15, 1929.

