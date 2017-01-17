9 Hawaii eateries make Yelp’s annual top 100 list

The crowd-source review site Yelp released its annual Top 100 Places to Eat for 2017 list Tuesday and nine of them are located in the islands.

In order of ranking, they are:

Shannon Eis of Yelp Small Business says “for 2017’s list, one of the biggest trends we saw was sort of that hole-in-the-wall or off the beaten path and, honestly, food carts were a big part of the list this year as well because users are telling us that those experiences, while not fine dining, are really brilliant in and of themselves.”

Nearly three quarters of the Top 100 list are made up of fast, casual businesses or food trucks.