Akamai Training and Consulting: Leadership Development and Customer Service Training

Now more than ever, the importance of leadership development and customer service training is key to business success in today’s world. Akamai Training and Consulting is impacting companies in their efforts to be the best in Hawaii and the across the world.

That feeds into a variety of training topics that they offer which fall into the three wings of the company: 1) Leadership Development 2) Customer Service Training/Program Building 3) Executive Coaching.

They want to help drive an understanding of what their every company stands for, how they lead, and what is important to their people. They believe everything begins with a great company culture, and then the next step it taking that to the people. Everything Akamai does is custom built to fit that company’s or client’s exact needs – they meet with the company leaders, listen to their challenges on process or people, and then determine if, and how, we can impact their goals.

(808) 425-2881

CoreyPCampbell@gmail.com