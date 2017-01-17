Ala Wai residents fed up with noisy roosters

Some people living near the Ala Wai say roosters are making noise at a city park at all hours of the night.

So we looked into it to see if anything can be done to help end their sleepless nights.

They say there are only about three chickens or roosters in the area, but they’re making enough noise that residents want them gone.

“A lot of times, they are going off all night long,” said resident Joe Flores.

Flores told us this is not something many people in town are used to.

“These are not protected animals. They are feral animals, and they’re a nuisance,” he said.

We found out the city put out a bid earlier this month for companies interested in removing feral chickens from city properties, but no one put in a bid for the job. A spokesperson said the city is currently considering whether to issue another bid.

We went to the park, and some people told us they don’t really mind.

“I don’t bother them. They don’t bother me,” said one park goer.

The principal at Ala Wai Elementary School said the roosters are not really on school property. She reached out to the Hawaiian Humane Society on Tuesday after becoming aware of the situation last Friday.

She also said she’s going to reach out to the facilities department to see what can be done.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says it does not trap or remove any wild chickens.